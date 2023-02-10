The OSU Extension Service is offering a series of community horticulture classes in the theme of “Getting the Yard You Want.”
Participants can take one class, or all of them. Each class is $15. However, those who take all four in the series can get one free for a total of $45.
The four classes are:
Mapping Your Plan
The first class is Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Community Event Center, 2600 East St. The presenter is Master Gardener Mindy Sherrieb.
The Microhabits of Your Landscape
Meets March 5 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to identify, use and manipulate micro-zones to develop a workable landscape. This is presented by Master Gardener David Cowan.
Xeriscaping (low water landscaping)
Meets May 6 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This class will address landscaping methods developed for arid climates that use water-saving techniques, such as drought-tolerant plants, mulch and irrigation. The presenter is Susan Bell, director of the Master Gardener Programs, from the University of Idaho.
Let’s Go Shopping! Retail Nursery Know-How
There are two sessions to choose from — either May 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., or May 20 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This class will focus on what to know before making a purchase. It is presented by Sherrieb.
Additional classes
Three extra classes are also planned:
• March 18: Soils School, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $20 (includes lunch). This webinar will be held in conjunction with OSU Extension, Union County.
• April 8: Fruit Tree Pruning, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at OSU Extension Union County, 10507 McAlister Road. in La Grande. Cowan will lead this workshop with three hours of classroom instruction and two hours of field-based application in a nearby orchard. Bring a sack lunch. Register
• April 22: Firewise Landscaping, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $25. John Rizza, OSU regional fire specialist, will talk about how a firewise landscape protects a home by creating a defensible space, as well as provides wildlife habitat. Bring a sack lunch.
Sherrieb said the Xeriscaping and Firewise classes are especially relevant with the area’s continued drought conditions.
To register for any or all of the classes, stop by the Extension Office or call 541-523-6418.
