Jesse Brown rode onto the biggest stage in rodeo for the first time in his career.
His debut at the National Finals Rodeo on Thursday, Dec. 3, lasted all of 3.9 seconds.
And then the waiting started.
The anxious, agonizing waiting as Brown, of Baker City, watched his 14 fellow steer wrestling competitors try to beat his time as the first rider out of the gate.
Not one did.
Two other cowboys, Dakota Eldridge of Elko, Nevada, and Blake Knowles of Heppner, tied Brown at 3.9 seconds.
Each won $20,872.
And Brown, after such an auspicious start, prepared to try to do the same thing on each of the next nine days.
Although he was excited about his performance on Dec. 3 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Brown, 28, has bigger ambitions.
He’s aiming for the $70,000 prize that goes to the steer wrestler with the lowest average time over the 10 rounds.
The National Finals Rodeo continues through Dec. 12.
“It’s not a sprint,” Brown said in a phone interview on Monday morning, prior to that day’s competition. “Each night you’re trying to win, but you’re also thinking about the overall average.”
Through Sunday’s fourth round, Brown was fifth with a total time of 20.8 seconds.
Stetson Jorgensen of Blackfoot, Idaho, was in first, at 16.6 seconds.
Brown is also in contention for the world champion title for 2020, which is based on total prize winnings during the year, including the National Finals.
Through Sunday, Brown was in eighth place in earnings, at $88,559.
Jacob Talley of Keatchie, Louisiana, was in first with $116,047.
Brown, who has been in Texas since Nov. 1 and practicing daily, said he felt well-prepared for the opportunity he’s worked for over the past five years or so, since he settled on steer wrestling — also known as bulldogging — as his preferred rodeo event.
“I knew I belonged coming in,” said Brown, a 2011 Baker High School graduate who played quarterback for the Washington State University football team before transferring to Montana State University, where he competed in team roping.
“I had all the confidence in the world, I was healthy, and practice has been going well,” he said. “I had a really good steer (in the first round).”
The spectacle that Brown confronted when he entered the arena on Dec. 3 was, like so many things in 2020, different.
And like so many things in 2020, the reason is the coronavirus pandemic.
Restrictions related to the virus moved the National Finals Rodeo from its traditional home, the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, to Texas.
But with about 20,000 spectators watching — “twice as many people as in Baker City,” Brown said — it was still a memorable experience.
That’s about the same size as the crowd at the Thomas & Mack Center, an indoor arena that has a capacity of about 19,500, compared with Globe Life Field’s 40,000.
“It’s a first-class program,” Brown said. “It’s all I could ask for. The stadium’s immaculate. It’s been great.”
Among those thousands of fans were Brown’s parents, Jim and Vicki Brown of Baker City.
His younger sister, Allie Brown, a teacher in Baker City, flew to Texas to watch the weekend performances, and she plans to return this coming weekend, Jesse Brown said.
“I’ve had tons of friends and family coming in,” he said.
Vicki Brown said it was not only exciting to watch her son compete, but also, when he rode a victory lap after his first-place ride in the first round, emotional.
“When he took the victory lap the tears just flowed,” Vicki said. “We were just so proud of him. It’s his dream come true.”
Vicki said Allie, 24, is also thrilled with the chance to watch her older brother compete.
“She’s his number one fan,” Vicki said of her daughter.
Waiting and watching
After posting a 3.9-second time in the first round, Brown said he wasn’t sure it would hold up.
“You’ve got the best guys in the world behind you,” he said.
But then Brown is accustomed to waiting.
In late September he had to keep tabs, via his cellphone, on two other steer wrestlers he was vying with for 15th place in the standings. The top 15 competitors, based on earnings, qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.
Brown finished 15th, ahead of the next competitor by $1,560.
At the National Finals, Brown placed out of the money in the second and third rounds, finishing eighth and 12th, respectively.
In the third round, he said, “I had a tough steer and I didn’t have the best run. Hopefully that was my one mistake.”
He didn’t have that problem in the next round, on Sunday.
Brown posted another 3.9-second run, finishing tied for second with Jorgensen and winning $18,192.
“Rodeo’s so much up and down,” he said.
