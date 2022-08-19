Splash pad.jpg

Penelope Simmons, 17, is raising money as a Girl Scout Gold Award project with a goal of helping to build a splash pad at Baker City's Central Park.

 Samantha O'Conner/Baker City Herald

Penelope Simmons is going for the gold as she raises money with a goal of helping bring a splash pad to Baker City’s Central Park.

Penelope, 17, is working toward her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn.

