Over the past year, members of Girl Scout Troop No. 50042 in Baker City conducted cookie sales and other fundraisers for their annual donation drive.
On Thursday, April 14, den mother Linda Snyder oversaw a ceremony during which head Scouts Becky Snyder and Penelope Simmons presented $500 donations to two local groups.
The donation meeting started with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the Girl Scout’s Oath, with as many as 10 attending in the basement of the Baker Elks Lodge. The space is also shared by the local Boy Scouts.
The first recipient is the Rachel Center, a nonprofit volunteer program in Baker City that offers pre and post natal support to teenage mothers, including testing, ultrasounds, parental education classes and material needs for infants up to three years.
Rachel Center Director Vera Grove accepted the award.
The other $500 donation went to Best Friends of Baker, Inc. operated by Carmen Ott and Jane Barrett, both former Girl Scouts.
Best Friends is a nonprofit that accepts strays and surrenders of dogs and cats, offering spay and neuter services and rehoming. Prior to Best Friends’ creation in 1986, uncollared and unclaimed dogs caught in Baker City would be euthanized within 24 hours.
Becky and Penelope are working toward earning the top awards in the Girl Scouts program.
In pursuit of the Silver Award, Becky conducted a dog food drive and is donating 50 hours of service to the community.
“Did you see the barrels set outside the grocery stores? That was all Becky,” said Linda, who is Becky’s mom.
Penelope, who is seeking the Gold Award, must fulfill 80 hours of community service and create a permanent public feature. She aims to have a splash pad, with an interactive play fountain, built at a Baker City park.
“I’ll have to make a proposal to the city, and it will require funding,” Penelope said.
With the Baker City troop’s membership dropping substantially during the pandemic, Linda Snyder hopes to boost the numbers. Girls interested in getting involved with the Girl Scouts can learn more at GirlScouts.org.
“Before COVID, we had 22 Scouts,” Linda said. “Today we only have five.”
