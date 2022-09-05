A fire in north Baker City was swiftly contained on Friday afternoon, Sept. 2, after two good Samaritans used garden hoses to spray water on the flames.
The fire, reported at 2:17 p.m., was at the former Baker Exchange building at 3780 10th St., on the east side of 10th Street.
Shannon Conklin and her husband, Bryan, of Baker City, were among those having lunch on the patio outside the Little Pig restaurant, just across 10th Street.
“You could see flames out of the back,” Shannon said.
Bryan, who is a correctional officer at Powder River Correctional Facility and a former wildland firefighter, went into action.
“The wife and I were having lunch and we went up to the counter to pay, I looked out the door and thought, ‘That’s a lot of smoke coming out of that building’, ” Bryan said.
“I was going to check it out, and as I started across the street it got a lot thicker, a lot more smoke, and as I ran across the street these three children came out of a house and I told them to get back.”
The danger was more serious than Bryan thought.
“I went around the back of the building and the whole back of the building was a giant fireball, and I saw a propane tank was a part of the fireball,” he said.
Bryan, who has had some fire support training for his corrections officer job, said he realized the propane tank was a more immediate threat than the burning porch.
“I immediately got the garden hose and started to hose (the tank) down,” he said.
Moments later another passer-by, Landon Koontz, rushed to help, grabbing another garden hose and helping Bryan douse the tank.
“As we were waiting for the fire department, there were some motorcycles on the outside starting to catch fire, and we could see there was a lot of flame inside the building,” Bryan said.
Clad in shorts and flip flops, Bryan said he wasn’t equipped to go inside the building. He said he hoped the propane tank wouldn’t explode before professional firefighters arrived.
“It felt like forever, it was probably a solid 10 minutes we were fighting that thing with garden hoses,” he said.
When firefighters from the Baker City Fire Department arrived, Bryan told them about seeing flames inside the building.
He said they had to wait for other firefighters to arrive before going into the building.
“That really opened my eyes about the fire department situation,” Bryan said. “I walked up and asked the chief about ‘where do I sign up for fire volunteering?’ ”
He was referring to a reduction in staffing at the fire department.
Within an hour Bryan was back home with Shannon and five children, and visibly content with his day’s work.
“It’s been a great lunch break, I’ll say that,” Bryan said.
The 4,332-square-foot building has a value of $97,800, according to the Baker County Assessor’s Office. The owner is Jacob Cooper.
