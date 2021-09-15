By JAYSON JACOBY
Jessica Gomez wants to be Oregon’s next governor, and as she travels the state she’s hearing a lot about how little there is of a vital resource.
Water.
Concerns about the current drought, and fears about water shortages in the future, have been a major topic in her discussions with farmers and ranchers this summer, especially east of the Cascades, Gomez said.
“The biggest issue is water out this way,” she said on Tuesday, Sept. 14, during her second visit to Baker City since she announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination in late June.
Gomez also traveled to Baker City during Miners Jubilee in July.
On Tuesday she met with Baker County Republicans.
Gomez, who owns a business in Medford, said the water users she’s met with “want to have a voice” in efforts to deal with water shortages.
“People here are solutions based,” Gomez said. “They want to solve a problem.”
Besides the drought, Gomez said a frequent topic raised by residents is the scarcity of workers for available jobs, and a shortage of housing.
Gomez said she’s heard from residents frustrated by land use regulations that make it difficult to build new housing.
In terms of the workforce shortage, she said one challenge for parents is finding childcare.
She said that as governor she would promote more flexibility in zoning regulations to help businesses, including manufacturing, have onsite childcare to make it easier for parents to work.
The pandemic is a ubiquitous topic, Gomez said, and in particular Gov. Kate Brown’s mandates that many people, including health care workers and school staff, be vaccinated, and that students and school workers wear face masks indoors.
“People are frustrated about the vaccine mandate,” Gomez said. “They’re worried about losing employees, and they think their voices are not being heard.”
Gomez said that although she is vaccinated, she opposes the mandate that Brown announced in August.
“People don’t want to be forced,” Gomez said.
As a Republican, Gomez understands the challenge that her party faces in trying to win the gubernatorial race.
Oregon voters haven’t elected a Republican as governor since 1982, when Victor Atiyeh won his second four-year term.
But Gomez said she believes the widespread dissatisfaction with Brown’s tenure, including executive orders related to the pandemic as well as a general sense of “lawlessness” due to riots and violence in Portland, has given Republicans a unique opportunity.
“We probably have the best chance to make it to the governor’s office that we’ve had in a long time,” Gomez said. “I think people are frustrated with a lack of leadership.”
She also believes Oregon’s public education system is not producing the results it should based on the amount of money the state is spending.
Gomez has seen — and, indeed, smelled — the effects of this summer’s wildfires as she drove throughout the state.
Although she acknowledges that the federal government, not the state, manages much of the public land that has burned in recent years, Gomez contends that Brown has failed to lobby federal agencies to improve forest health and to allow salvage logging after fires.
“The governor has a huge role on the advocacy side,” Gomez said. “As governor I would band together with other western governors to advocate for our states with federal agencies. I don’t think we’ve gotten aggressive enough about advocating for ourselves.”
Trying to overcome nearly four decades of GOP failures at the ballot box is the latest challenge for Gomez.
She grew up in New York and struggled to read at age 9. When she was 12 her family moved to Southern Oregon, and after her parents separated she was homeless for a time as a teenager.
She moved back to the East Coast and graduated from high school and community college. Gomez returned to Oregon in 2003, at age 26, and she and her husband started a microchip manufacturing business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.