Suzan Ellis Jones, longtime chair of the Baker County Republican Party, contends a July 28 vote to suspend her and other executive committee members and elect a temporary committee and chair violated a party bylaw and thus is not valid.

Jones and Vance Day, former chair of the Oregon Republican Party, said in a Monday, Aug. 1 interview that due to the lack of a quorum of the county GOP executive committee during the July 28 meeting at the Baker County Library, the votes are a “nullity,” meaning the results aren’t official.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.