As Nicole Sullivan stands at the lectern Sunday afternoon and gives the Baker High School commencement address, she’ll remember when some of the faces gazing up at her looked quite different.
Faces that had yet to lose a single baby tooth.
Faces several years from a first blemish of acne.
Faces that revealed the nervousness of children who have never been in a classroom.
Sullivan has an unusually close relationship with many of the seniors who will receive their diplomas on Sunday.
She taught some of them as kindergartners in 2008, when she was a student teacher in the Baker School District.
Then she taught some of them as first-graders in 2009, her first year as a full-time teacher.
Later, Sullivan had many of the same students in her science and art classes at Baker Middle School, where she taught for seven years.
And finally, Sullivan moved on with this class to Baker High School, where she is finishing her fourth year as a science teacher.
“I know these kids really well,” Sullivan said on Friday, June 4. “I’ve spent a lot of time with them. I think of them as not just students but as family.”
Sullivan said she was honored that the Class of 2021 asked her to deliver the commencement speech.
“I’m so glad it’s this group I get to speak to,” she said. “It’s an honor to share some bits of advice before they leave.”
Sullivan said she believes it’s important to recognize, and to celebrate, the senior class’ fortitude in dealing with such unusual circumstances.
“I think they’ve done really well in a pandemic,” she said. “It’s a pretty unique group of graduates.”
Sullivan said she relishes the opportunity to speak to this familiar group of students in a different setting.
“I’m looking forward to being able to address things we really don’t talk about in the classroom,” she said.
Sullivan said she’s also excited about participating in a ceremony that will give these students, and their families, a welcome sense of normal after 15 months of upheaval.
“I think people truly value being together, and everyone appreciates having a somewhat normal graduation ceremony.”
