A grand jury has determined the death of a Baker City woman who died July 5 after falling from a moving vehicle was not the result of criminal behavior.
The grand jury made the ruling today in the death of Beth Johnson, 32, after considering “a large amount of physical evidence” and hearing the testimony of several witnesses, District Attorney Greg Baxter stated in a press release. No charges will be filed, he said.
Johnson died at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center where she had been taken by her boyfriend, Brandon Ray Davis, 33, of Baker City, in the early morning hours of July 5.
Baxter expressed his appreciation to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office and specifically deputy Jeff Spencer, who investigated the case and prepared it to go before the grand jury. The Baker City Police Department and Oregon State Police also helped with the investigation and reconstruction of the fatality.
