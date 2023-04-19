A Baker County grand jury has determined that the Jan. 30 incident in which a 4-year-old Halfway boy was hit and killed by a bus was an accident and that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver.
The grand jury, which met last week, concluded the incident in which Gideon Wells Brown died was a “tragic accident,” Baker County district attorney Greg Baxter said on Tuesday, April 18.
“My heart goes out to the family, the driver and the community of Halfway,” Baxter said.
David Schmitt, 73, of Halfway, was driving the 1999 Ford, a bus shorter than a full-size school bus.
The incident happened the evening of Jan. 30 at the Pine Baptist Church, 166 W. Record St. in Halfway.
Investigators from the Baker County Sheriff’s office and Oregon State Police determined that the bus was parked outside the church while several children boarded.
The church is the site of DTour Youthgroup, a ministry of the Pine Baptist Church.
The bus, which had its engine running while the children were boarding, traveled out of the gravel parking lot, crossed the street and struck Rachel Brown, 39, and her sons, Gideon and Basch, 3, who had been among a group attending an event at the church.
Rachel Brown was holding Basch, and Gideon was standing beside her, according to the sheriff’s office.
Rachel and Basch Brown were injured, and Gideon Brown died at the scene.
There were no other injuries.
Baxter said on Feb. 1 that although “all the evidence supports that this was a tragic accident,” his policy is to present information to the grand jury in cases in which a child is killed.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Jayson has worked at the Baker City Herald since November 1992, starting as a reporter. He has been editor since December 2007. He graduated from the University of Oregon Journalism School in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in news-editorial journalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.