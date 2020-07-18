The death of a Baker City woman who died when she fell from a moving vehicle on July 5 has yet to go before a grand jury, District Attorney Greg Baxter said Friday.
Baxter said he had hoped the investigation of Beth Johnson’s death might have gone to the grand jury by Thursday, July 16, but the review has been delayed awaiting complete reports from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson, 32, died at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center where she had been taken by her boyfriend, Brandon Ray Davis, 33, of Baker City, in the early morning hours of July 5.
Davis was driving the vehicle from which Johnson fell, Baxter said. Last week the district attorney said he would ask a grand jury to decide whether charges should be brought against Davis or whether Johnson’s death was “a sad accident.”
On Friday Baxter said he would prefer to wait until more complete information is available before proceeding.
The case might be ready for further review by next week, he said.
