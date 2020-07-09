The Baker County District Attorney’s Office will ask a grand jury to consider the circumstances surrounding the July 5 death of a woman who died from injuries sustained when she fell from a moving vehicle.
Beth Marie Johnson, 32, died at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center where she had been taken by her boyfriend, Brandon Ray Davis, 33, of Baker City, a Sheriff’s Department press release stated.
Davis was driving the vehicle from which Johnson fell, said District Attorney Greg Baxter.
Undersheriff Jef Van Arsdall, Sgt. Craig Rilee and deputy Jeff Spencer of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office and Baker City Police officers responded to a report of an injured woman at the hospital in the early morning hours of July 5.
“A grand jury will be asked to decide if charges should be brought or if this is a sad accident,” Baxter said.
The grand jury is expected to consider the matter on July 16, he said.
The Sheriff’s Department has asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Sheriff’s Office at 541-523-6415.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.