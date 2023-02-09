63e326ae4f21b.webp

Personnel from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office rescued two people from the Magone Lake area on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, two days after their pickup bogged down in deep snow.

 Grant County Sheriff's Office/Contributed Photo

MOUNT VERNON — A Mount Vernon man could be facing charges — either criminal or financial — after having to be rescued three times in the past three months.

Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said he has asked the district attorney’s office to evaluate the possibility of taking action against Michael Gibbs after his latest misadventure, “either charging him with a crime — we’re trying to see if something fits it — or at minimum billing him for the ongoing effort.”

