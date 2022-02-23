A Grant County woman was seriously hurt in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Unity on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Kacy Miranda Pogue, 25, of Kimberly, was driving a Ford pickup truck. There were no passengers.

Pogue crashed at the junction of Highways 26 and 245, about 2 miles north of Unity, according to a report from Oregon State Police.

Pogue was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City, and later transferred to Saint Alphonsus in Boise.

Pogue was in serious condition in the Boise hospital on Wednesday morning, Feb. 23, hospital spokesman Mark Snider said.

