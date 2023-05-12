Samuel Pleasant Armstrong now has a gravestone — nearly 120 years after he was buried at Mount Hope Cemetery.
And the simple engraving doesn’t mince words: Hanged for murder at Baker County Courthouse.
“He deserves a marker on his grave. Everyone deserves one,” Gary Dielman, a local historian, said as he gestured across the expanse of grass and headstones at Mount Hope.
Armstrong was born Aug. 31, 1876. He died Jan. 22, 1904.
“He was buried the same day he was hanged,” Dielman said.
He said the event was the only legal hanging in Baker County, and one of the last public executions in Oregon.
Dielman, 83, paid for the headstone. He designed the marker with help from Troy Hanson at Gray’s West & Co.
“I’ve always thought he should have a tombstone,” Dielman said.
In 1981, Dielman published an article about Armstrong, who murdered Minnie Ensminger in the early morning hours of Christmas Day in 1902.
He drew on numerous newspaper articles to recount the story.
“It was a notorious case,” he said.
The murder
On Dec. 24, 1902, Armstrong was at a holiday gathering at the home of Joseph and Mary Henner near Muddy Creek, west of Haines.
Dielman recounts how Armstrong started out playing the fiddle, but “was not himself that night.”
Friends suspected Armstrong’s mood was tied to romance — he’d been together with Minnie Ensminger, a teacher at Muddy Creek School, for two years, but she had told Armstrong she would not marry him.
The reason, Dielman said, was because her parents “opposed Minnie’s desire to marry a common laborer.”
Minnie was also at that Christmas Eve party, but the two apparently didn’t talk to each other.
In the early hours of Dec. 25, the last guests prepared to leave the party.
Armstrong left first.
As Minnie entered the barnyard, Armstrong came out of hiding and fired two shots at her.
Then bystanders saw him point the gun at his own head.
Those gathered attended to Minnie, bringing her inside to treat her wounds.
Armstrong was found unconscious — the bullet had glanced off his forehead.
Deputy Sheriff Jess Snow arrested Armstrong on Christmas morning and took him to jail in Baker City.
Minnie died two days later, Dec. 27, 1902. She was buried at the Haines Cemetery.
The trial
Armstrong was charged with first degree murder.
He entered a plea of not guilty on Feb. 28, 1903, and his trial was set for March 23.
The delay caused unrest in the county, Dielman recounts, and Armstrong was moved to a jail in Portland due to rumors of a lynching attempt.
Baker County Sheriff Harvey K. Brown brought him back right before his trial date.
Following testimony, the jury deliberated for more than 19 hours and found Armstrong guilty.
After two appeals — one due to an expired death warrant — his execution was set for Jan. 22, 1904.
Armstrong was buried at 3 p.m. that day in an unmarked grave, attended only by his two brothers, a Catholic priest, and a few friends.
To read Dielman’s full account of the murder and trial, go to www.bakerlib.org/files/archive/dielman-essays/
Pleasant%20Armstrong%20hanging.pdf.
