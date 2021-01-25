Gretchen Stadler hopes, by way of sharing stories, that more people will make more connections in Baker County.
Stadler moved to Baker City four years ago. In June 2020, she attended a memorial for George Floyd in the city’s Central Park beside the Powder River.
At that gathering she talked to people she’d never met who were also new to town. Together they formed the Baker Community Justice Project.
“Our vision was to help make Baker a more inclusive community,” she said. “There’s all kinds of diversity here.”
Their activities were low-key in 2020 — justice walks, encouraging people to register to vote, and promoting the U.S. Census.
But the group wanted to find a larger way to connect with residents of Baker County.
Stadler follows a Facebook page called Humans of New York, which offers snapshots of people and their stories.
“I love how I can relate to these people who are telling their story,” she said.
Especially stories that tell of personal struggles.
“That’s how people relate — not on Facebook where you just see fun trips,” she said. “The struggles everyone can relate to.”
The Justice Project decided to try something similar by sharing stories of people who live in Baker County.
The website Neighbors of Baker (neighborsofbaker.org) is now live, and new stories will be uploaded each week.
“We have enough for five weeks out,” Stadler said.
In the early phases of planning Neighbors of Baker, Stadler reached out to local coalitions for help. The Neighbors of Baker team includes Stadler, Aubrey Henshaw, Haley Hueckman, and Meghan Chancey.
Hueckman, who works as a prevention supervisor at New Directions Northwest, hopes Neighbors of Baker can build connections between people of all different backgrounds.
“Our country is not in a great place in terms of divisiveness,” she said. “There’s a spotlight of what we disagree on, and how different we are.”
Neighbors of Baker, she said, can provide a different approach.
“We have far more in common that we don’t,” she said. “Maybe it can start a conversation.”
Henshaw, who also works for New Directions and is chair of the Baker County Safe Communities Coalition, also points to the goal of building human connections.
“Everyone has something to give. We have so much to learn from each other,” Henshaw said. “Neighbors of Baker opens that door for a more healthy network. Something like this makes us slow down, and remember that each of us has value.”
Chancey sees the website story-sharing platform as a way to meet new people.
She moved to Baker City 18 months ago to be the program coordinator for Eastern Oregon Healthy Alliance.
“I was hoping in the spring to meet more people. Then the pandemic happened,” she said.
She joined the Justice Project, and then the team for Neighbors of Baker. She helps interview people to compile stories for the website.
“It seemed like a great opportunity to learn more about people in the town,” she said. “That’s been fun.”
People don’t have to share their entire life story — and it’s not required to list their full name, either.
Residents interested in sharing their story can go on to the website and click on “Be a Neighbor.”
This section emphasizes the goal of the project: “We want to hear from everyone — young and old, loud and quiet, funny and serious. No story or message is too long or too short. There is room for everyone here.”
Participants can either type their story into the form, or request to meet for an interview.
The interview process includes masks and social distancing.
“For me, it’s so heartwarming to get to talk to people,” Stadler said.
When stories are posted, the updates are shared on the website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
The team encourages everyone to like, follow, and share Neighbors of Baker on the various social media platforms.
“We want everyone to be a part of this,” Stadler said. “There is good stuff going on — let’s remember that, and share with one another.”
