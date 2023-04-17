A group that wants to give Oregon voters a chance to amend the state constitution and allow people to carry a concealed gun without a permit has completed another step to put the initiative on the November 2024 ballot.

Constitutional Carry for Oregon, whose three chief petitioners include former Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten, last week submitted the required 1,000 “sponsorship signatures” to the Secretary of State’s office. The group submitted 1,345 signatures.

