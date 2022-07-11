A group of about 20 people walked through downtown Baker City on Saturday, July 9 in protest of the Supreme Court’s recent decision to reverse 50 years of federal abortion rights for women.
The June 24 decision overturned Roe v. Wade, a 1972 Supreme Court case ruling that guaranteed abortion as a constitutional right.
The High Court’s decision, which means individual states will determine regulations, if any, over abortion, has spurred protests across the country.
Emily Simko, 32, of Baker City organized Saturday’s event and led the group from Central Park to Geiser-Pollman Park and back.
Simko led chants of “keep your bans off our bodies” and “my body my choice.”
“We had a lot of cars driving by and people in town giving us support, clapping and giving thumbs up,” Simko said. “I think it went really well.”
Simko is a founding member of the Baker Community Justice Project, a group that has hosted several social activism events since its inception in 2020.
“I think because we’ve done so many over the last three years, people realize there’s no riots, none of us are aggressive, we’re just out here to peacefully protest, which is our right,” Simko said.
Once the group reached Geiser-Pollman Park, protestors congregated on the corner of Campbell and Grove streets and continued chanting.
The group then grew larger by several people and one vehicle.
For Sarah Cuddy, 36, of Baker City, Saturday’s protest was a family affair. She joined the group at the park with her daughter, Quinn Wolston, 3.
Moments later, Quinn exclaimed as she pointed to her father, Ethan Wolston, who is Cuddy’s husband, who was honking and waving as he drove down Campbell Street in his pickup truck.
Taped to the side of his pickup was a sign reading “keep abortion legal! Choose choice!”
“I want my daughters to have the freedom of choice when they are older,” Cuddy said.
The protest then gained something it was missing at the outset, and it’s an element Simko believes is an important part of the most recent women’s rights movement — support from young people.
The support came in the form of Baker High School students Fern Bruck and Morgan Hall, the only teenagers in the group.
The pair, both 16, said they hoped more people their age in Baker City would join them for future walks, should they occur.
“I think it’s important for us because all these people are paving the way for us, but it’s also our story,” Bruck said. “We need to follow through with it and help other people out with it.”
“I was really excited to see people from the younger generation coming out to support,” Simko said. “Usually when we have these walks, it is more of an older demographic.”
But Simko also said the presence of the older generation is “extremely valuable” considering their perspective on abortion rights and the nearly half a century that’s passed since Roe v. Wade.
“This isn’t their first time they’ve been protesting in support of Roe v. Wade and women’s rights,” Simko said, referring to some of the older participants in Saturday’s walk.
Vickie Valenzuela was among that group.
Valenzuela, who will soon turn 76, said she has a personal perspective about how women struggled prior to the Roe v. Wade ruling.
She said that in 1936 her mother had an illegal abortion — done by her own mother and sister — because at the time it was a “shame for unmarried women to have children,” and she couldn’t afford to feed a child.
Because of the unsafe nature of the operation, Valenzuela said her mother couldn’t have children for the next 10 years — until Valenzuela herself was born.
It’s a story Valenzuela says led to her participation in abortion rights activism.
Simko said she hasn’t planned any more walks yet, but that after Saturday’s event she was “encouraged” to do so.
And the walk’s participants — both young and old — were enthusiastic as well.
“I hope we have more of these,” Hall said. “If I hear about another one I’ll make sure to definitely invite more people.”
(1) comment
Weird you never heard a lefty yell "my body my choice!!" while Biden and Democrat Governors were forcing the poison jab and firing military, nurses, and school teachers for not taking it! Even going so far as trying to get military members they fired a dishonorable discharge. I guess "my body my choice" only means something when it comes to killing babies.
