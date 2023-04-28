A nonprofit has applied for a conditional-use permit to expand the soccer complex at the north end of the Baker Sports Complex, including constructing a nearly 6,000-square-foot building with public restrooms, showers, team meeting rooms and an announcer’s booth.
The proposal also calls for a paved parking area with 157 spaces.
Baker Soccer United is the applicant.
The Baker School District owns the property, which is part of a 12-acre parcel the district bought several years ago.
It would have been the site of a new elementary school the district planned to build, but that project was canceled when voters rejected a $48 million bond measure in 2018.
According to the application, prepared by Atlas Land Use Consulting, Baker Soccer United has secured grants from the Buerkel-Zollner Foundation to design the facility.
Andrew Bryan and Chris Hawkins, both members of the Baker School Board, said on Friday, April 28 that the school district will not contribute any money toward the project, and that fundraising, including for construction, is the responsibility of Baker Soccer United.
Baker Soccer United was incorporated in 2020.
Bryan said the group has discussed its plans with school district officials during multiple meetings over the past few years.
The Baker City Planning Commission will consider the conditional-use permit application on May 17 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St.
