Six conservation groups filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday, June 14, seeking to overturn a decision made in the final days of the Trump administration that canceled a rule banning logging of large, live trees on national forests east of the Cascades.
The plaintiffs, who filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Pendleton, contend that the decision from January 2021, just before Trump left office, violates the National Environmental Policy Act and National Forest Management Act.
Specifically, the plaintiffs argue that the federal government should have written an environmental impact statement to consider the potential effects of the decision, and that the public should have had more opportunities to comment on and object to the proposal.
“It’s no surprise the Trump administration ignored the science when it pushed this rule change through on its way out the door,” Chris Krupp of WildEarth Guardians of New Mexico, one of the plaintiffs, said in a press release. “Cutting down the remaining big trees harms salmon, steelhead, and bull trout by removing shade and forest cover that keeps rivers and streams cool.”
“Large trees play a critical role in supporting biodiversity, clean water, and native fish. It is important to retain all remaining large trees as they are scarce on the landscape after a century of high-grade timber harvests that targeted large, old trees,” said Amy Stuart with the Great Old Broads for Wilderness, a Montana nonprofit that’s also a plaintiff.
The other plaintiffs are Greater Hells Canyon Council of La Grande, Oregon Wild, Central Oregon Landwatch and the Sierra Club.
The lawsuit names as defendands Homer Wilkes, undersecretary for natural resources and environment, and Glenn Casamassa, regional forester for the Forest Service’s Region 6, which includes national forests in Oregon and Washington.
Both the lawsuit and the 2021 decision that prompted the complaint involve what’s known as the “21-inch rule.”
That was one of several provisions that constituted the eastside screens, which date to 1995. The Forest Service instituted the screens in response to concerns from environmental groups that the amount of old growth timber on national forests east of the Cascade Mountains in Oregon and Washington.
That includes the Wallowa-Whitman, Umatilla and Malheur national forests in Northeastern Oregon.
The 21-inch rule restricted the cutting of live trees larger than 21 inches in diameter, measured four and a half feet above the ground, with rare exceptions such as cutting trees that posed a threat to the public such as near a campground.
Forest Service officials initially proposed in June 2020 to replace the 21-inch rule with a new policy that would apply on the Wallowa-Whitman, Umatilla, Malheur, Ochoco, Deschutes and Fremont-Winema national forests in Oregon.
The official policy change, which affected about 8 million acres of public land, happened Jan. 12, 2021.
In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs contend that proposed logging projects on each of the six national forests would take advantage of the end of the 21-inch rule.
The plaintiffs are asking a judge to issue an injunction prohibiting the Forest Service from pursuing those projects.
The lawsuit was filed by Meriel L. Darzen and Oliver J.H. Stiefel of the Craig Law Center in Portland.
