Licensed gun dealers are bracing for a wave of change after Oregon voters narrowly approved Measure 114, which includes some of the nation’s strictest gun control measures, in the Nov. 8 election.

In Baker City, Ray Illingsworth, owner of Trader Ray’s on Broadway Street, shares the opinion with many of the measure’s opponents that it is unconstitutional.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.