Licensed gun dealers are bracing for a wave of change after Oregon voters narrowly approved Measure 114, which includes some of the nation’s strictest gun control measures, in the Nov. 8 election.
In Baker City, Ray Illingsworth, owner of Trader Ray’s on Broadway Street, shares the opinion with many of the measure’s opponents that it is unconstitutional.
Measure 114, among other provisions, requires people to obtain a permit before buying a gun.
“There is absolutely no infrastructure created to support this ballot measure,” Illingsworth said. “I’ll have to travel out of state to sell what I can’t sell here. I don’t believe it’s constitutional.”
He noted that the measure’s passage — by a margin of about 27,000 votes out of 1.9 million cast, 50.7% to 49.3% — has led to a major increase in the number of people looking to buy guns before the measure takes effect.
Recently, Illingsworth said, almost 27,000 background checks for gun purchases were pending statewide.
Background checks are already required, but Measure 114 would ban gun dealers from selling a firearm to someone if the background check isn’t finished within three business days.
That’s one part of the measure that Illingsworth contends will not have the effect that proponents believe it will.
“Our policy here is that we do not transfer that gun until we get approval from the state,” he said. “It’s not going to curb the violence they think it’s going to.”
With Measure 114 potentially taking effect as soon as Dec. 8 — a legal challenge could delay the law — gun dealers have reported an influx of customers.
On Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27, a gun show that Illingsworth coordinated at the Baker County Event Center brought buyers and sellers.
Illingsworth said the weather forecast — snow started falling in town on Sunday afternoon — probably reduced attendance at the gun show.
“We had fifteen vendors, a total of 75 tables,” Illingsworth said. “The vendors were from Salem, Northern Washington and Northern Idaho.”
As for customers, Illingsworth said most were local, with some from the Boise area.
Overall, he estimated around 400 to 450 people attended the show.
Discussion about Measure 114 was universal, Illingsworth said.
“There were concerns, questions, ‘what are you going to do?’ And that, of course, we don’t know.”
How will new law be enforced?
Besides the constitutionality question, opponents, including Illingsworth, have expressed concern that the system for regulating Measure 114’s provisions won’t be in place when the law takes effect.
In particular, the measure requires that gun buyers first obtain a permit, which would require that they pass a gun safety course.
But county sheriff’s offices, which would be responsible for issuing permits, don’t have a process in place.
“It doesn’t appear they’re going to have the infrastructure available even by the end of January, and there’s a financial burden on law enforcement nobody talked about,” Illingsworth said. “How many gun owners in Baker County? Eighty percent? Ninety? They’ll all need to get a permit to buy a firearm, and another check independently.”
Voters in Baker, most other counties opposed Measure 114
A majority of voters in 29 of Oregon’s 36 counties opposed Measure 114. That list includes Baker County, where 81.3% of the 8,450 voters who returned their ballot voted “no” on the measure.
But Measure 114 was heavily supported in Multnomah County, Oregon’s most populous. There, 74.1% of the 359,000 voters who returned a ballot were in favor of the measure.
The Oregon Firearms Federation, joined by Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey and a Keizer gun store owner, are seeking an emergency motion to stop Measure 114 from taking effect Dec. 8.
U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut has scheduled a hearing on the plaintiffs’ motion for Friday, Dec. 2.
Another provision in the measure could also have significant effects on Illingsworth and other gun dealers — the ban on selling firearm magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds.
Licensed dealers who have such magazines in stock would have 180 days from the day the measure takes effect to sell them to an out-of-state dealer or resident, or to destroy them.
