Jeanne Dennis’ garden took a beating from a hail storm the likes of which she had never seen, but at least she got some pickled jalapenos out of the deal.
Dennis, who lives near Oxbow at the eastern edge of Baker County, tried to find some solace in the aftermath of a storm that she described as “really, really horrifying.”
The hail, some about the size of golf balls, pummeled Dennis’ property along Homestead Road about 4 miles north of Oxbow around midday on Friday, Aug. 12.
The icy onslaught was frightening in part, Dennis said, because it was unexpected.
She thought the thunderstorm was over. The tempest spawned a torrential downpour that Dennis feared would cause flooding or possibly damage the Homestead Road, her link to paved Highway 86.
But not long after the rain stopped, the hail started.
Dennis, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, first heard stones clanging off the tin roof on her porch.
But then she noticed that she could hear individual stones slamming into her home’s roof, which has composite shingles — much less musical than tin.
“I thought that was weird, that I could that,” Dennis said.
But not as weird as what she saw outside.
“It was piling up and beating my plants to death,” she said. “I’ve never seen hail that big. I couldn’t believe my eyes.”
She said stones, which were bulbous and misshapen rather than perfectly round, bounced a foot or so off the ground.
Dennis said the hail continued for 5 to 6 minutes.
The storm knocked many of the plums out of Dennis’ trees, and severely damaged her jalapeno plants, prompting the impromptu pickling lest the peppers go to waste.
She said hail cracked the windshield of her son Jason Molina’s pickup truck, which was parked on her property while her son is visiting.
Fortunately, she said, her own truck was parked in a carport, and her four-wheeler was also covered.
Dennis said that based on conversations with relatives and friends, it seemed that the hailstones were bigger, or at least the damage more extensive, closer to Oxbow.
She said her niece, Emily Kormyla, was visiting her mother, and Dennis’ sister, Julie Stromer, who lives about a quarter-mile north of Oxbow.
Dennis said stones dented Kormyla’s Toyota 4-Runner in several plates.
Sven Berg, a spokesman for Idaho Power Company, which owns and operates the Oxbow Dam and has many employees living in the area, said the storm didn’t damage any company facilities.
Berg said he did hear, however, from employees about damage to vehicles and camp trailers.
Dennis said she considers herself lucky that the damage wasn’t worse.
She noted that hail that fell a day earlier, on Aug. 11, in Wallowa caused widespread damage to vehicles, homes, signs and other structures.
“My sympathy goes to Wallowa Valley residents,” she said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.