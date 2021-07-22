An 18-year-old Haines man was treated and released from a Boise hospital after the pickup truck he was driving near Haines struck a flatbed trailer parked on the side of Shurtleff Road Wednesday evening, July 21.
Eric Newman was driving a 1998 Dodge pickup, and he had to be extricated after the crash, said Ashley McClay, public information officer for the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was reported at 5:11 p.m.
Newman was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, where he was treated and released, according to Mark Snider, a spokesman for the hospital.
The Haines Fire Protection District, Baker City Fire Department and Baker County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.