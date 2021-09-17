Baker City Herald
A Halfway woman is accused of injuring a woman during an altercation early Wednesday, Sept. 15 by backing up her pickup truck rapidly and hitting the other woman in the hand with the truck’s side mirror.
Jessica Marie Gonzales, 31, of Halfway, was arrested at 4:49 a.m. and taken to the Baker County Jail.
She is charged with reckless driving, reckless endangering, attempted third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and failing to perform the duties of a driver.
Gonzales was arraigned Thursday in Baker County Circuit Court and given a conditional release. She is scheduled to enter a plea on Nov. 1 at 11:15 a.m.
According to a report from Deputy Gabe Maldonado of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, who arrested Gonzales, the incident started around 1:55 a.m. Wednesday when Gonzales parked her white 1998 Dodge pickup at a stop sign in front of Shyla Melchior’s home at 115 Dawson St. in Halfway.
Maldonado wrote in his report that Melchior, 32, told him Gonzales revved the engine. Melchior told Maldonado that she believed Gonzales was trying to get the attention of Melchior or Gonzales’ boyfriend, Troy Millhollin, 43, who was in Melchior’s home.
According to the report, Melchior went out to the street to confront Gonzales, yelling at her through the closed driver’s side window.
Melchior told Maldonado that Gonzales backed up the truck rapidly. Melchior said she raised her right hand, which was struck by the truck’s driver’s side mirror.
Melchior told Maldonado that Gonzales drove up the street, made a U-turn and then drove into Melchior’s yard, stopping near the part of the home where Melchior’s son was sleeping.
Gonzales then backed up and drove east on Dawson Street, coming close to where Melchior was standing, according to the deputy’s report.
Maldonado also interviewed Millhollin, who told the deputy that he heard Gonzales’ truck and saw Melchior standing beside the vehicle when the truck reversed, nearing hitting a shed.
Melchior told Maldonado that her right hand and forearm were numb and painful, that her hand was bleeding and that there were glass shards in the wound. She went to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City for treatment.
Maldonado wrote in his report that he found tire tracks in Melchior’s yard that were consistent with her account of the incident. He also found a broken side mirror, and broken glass, in the street. He wrote that he inspected Gonzales’ pickup, which was missing its driver’s side mirror, and that there was blood on the driver’s side window. The front passenger side tire was flat, and the tire tread matched the tracks in Melchior’s yard, Maldonado wrote.
