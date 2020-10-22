Sumpter turns into a Halloween town this weekend.
Friday is geared toward adults as the historic town turns a bit more haunted to scare visitors.
“It’s going to be people jumping out from between buildings,” said Laramie Shanks, owner of the Sumpter Stockade.
Saturday is the family-friendly “trunk-or-treat” event. This year it will not be at the Sumpter Dredge, as in the past, but instead downtown along the main street from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Shanks said the community stepped up to help make the annual event happen in a year marked by cancellations.
“No way are these kids having another thing taken away,” Shanks said.
The frigid forecast won’t affect the celebration, she said. The National Weather Service forecasts a high temperature of 32 on Saturday in Sumpter, with snow showers.
To follow current health guidelines, masks are recommended. The candy stations — 28 in all — will be spaced at least 20 feet apart along the street. Families will walk one way, and wait for others to leave a car before proceeding.
There will be two photo spots, and a Tunnel of Terror (one person at a time). Hot cocoa and coffee will be available.
Shanks said the community has painted 100 rocks to hide around downtown. Any child who finds one can take it to the Rock Station and receive a gigantic candy bar.
And keep the rock.
The Sumpter Valley Railroad will run this weekend. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, these will be open cars so passengers need to dress warmly. Reservations must be made online at www.sumpter
valleyrailroad.org. A costume contest is planned for the 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. trains on Friday. Tickets are available for Saturday at 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
