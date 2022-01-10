Nicolas Luna is ready to help local residents deal with the snow, slush and mud that can find their way into the nooks and crannies of any sort of vehicle.
Luna opened RM Detail and Car Wash in July.
He’s been busy recently cleaning cars, inside and out, that have been fouled by the variety of muck common during the freeze and thaw cycles of winter.
“This month has been very busy, every day,” Luna said recently, with four or five customers daily.
He anticipates more brisk business during the next big melt.
Luna, 37, previously worked at Baker City Auto Ranch and at Paradise Truck & RV Wash in Baker City for eight years.
He has also cleaned carpets in homes and businesses, so he’s acquainted with one of the main aspects of interior car detailing.
Luna, who has lived in Baker City for 11 years and said he likes the town very much, bought the building at 2119 10th St., just north of Broadway.
John Matthiesen, his friend and former employer at Paradise Truck Wash, helps Luna at RM Detail and Car Wash.
A full detail job includes cleaning the engine compartment, interior panels (door panels, cup holders, dash, door jams, and more), shampooing carpets and seats, cleaning and dressing leather upholstery, and applying a brightening material to wheels.
Luna also offers washing and waxing, and headlight restoration.
With the pandemic continuing, Luna offers masks and hand sanitizer in his shop.
More information about RM Detail and Car Wash is available by calling 541-239-8835.
