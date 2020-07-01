Wandering minstrel Hank Cramer will perform this weekend at the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, and visitors can also pose for photos with American mustang Norm.
Cramer will share the history of overland emigrants, early day miners and settlers through music and stories at the outdoor amphitheater in three daily performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. He will also give a special performance Saturday at 6 p.m.
Norm will be available for photos at 2 p.m. Saturday along with owner Deb Henshaw, who will talk about the BLM’s wild horse adoption program.
The Interpretive Center is 5 miles east of Baker City, accessible by Highway 86 (Exit 302 on I-84).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.