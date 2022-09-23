What kids get out of school is important. But what schools put into the kids is equally, if not more, important.
Kara Miller, who has been the food services director for the Baker School District since January, is working to serve more nutritious meals to students.
In the past, Miller said, some school recipes were home-cooked — but not to the level she’s striving for this year.
Her goal is to have 90% of meals be prepared in cafeterias rather than packaged foods.
Some things are hit or miss with the students, though, especially with breakfast.
“We’ve had a lot of feedback from our students so far with school beginning and they do like those prepackaged breakfast items,” Miller said.
She said cafeteria workers are trying to simplify the breakfast routine, allowing cooks to focus on lunch.
“Our hot rolls are freshly made every day — we’re doing cinnamon rolls next week for breakfast, huge homemade cinnamon rolls with a hard boiled egg and some sort of protein, like meat source, and so definitely that’s the goal, just finding the happy medium balance for my staff,” Miller said.
Hankering for home cooking
Miller is passionate about food, and she wants to make sure Baker students get what they need and want with home-cooked meals. She has heard from staff and students on the matter.
“I heard a lot of feedback when I took over in January that they wanted to see more home cooked items and that’s what I personally do for my family,” Miller said.
Among the policies in the lunchroom, one is most important for her and the staff: no child will ever go hungry.
“Anybody who wants to eat in these four walls gets to eat,” said Karla Shute, a cook at Brooklyn Primary, which houses students in grades 1-3.
“All of my staff is very passionate about feeding kids,” Miller said.
The number of lunches and breakfasts that district staff prepare daily varies.
Teachers report the number of students in their classes each day, and the cafeteria staff ensure they have more than enough food for each meal.
Miller said she’s “super glad” that salad bars return this year.
Salad bars were prohibited during the pandemic and lunches were “offer only,” so students were served a full meal component on their plate. They didn’t have an option of what they wanted or didn’t want.
“We do have that no waste policy, so that if they do have sandwiches left over from the day before, they serve them in the salad bar the next day so those kids that do want a little bit extra substance can grab it,” Miller said.
Stocking up before school started
Miller said the district, reacting to supply chain issues, stocked up on ingredients this year.
“We bought a lot of bulk flour and stuff before the school year started that I have stored at the district office that we pull out of just so we have a surplus on hand,” she said.
The goal is to ensure the district has what it needs in case delivery trucks don’t have everything the district has ordered.
“So, ultimately it will be cheaper but right now it was a huge start up cost,” Miller said.
She said she has received only positive feedback so far — and she encourages students and staff to let her know what they like, or don’t, about meal offerings.
“I’ve always encouraged feedback from my staff, from other staff in the building to let me know what’s working, what’s not, and that’s something that I adjust with,” Miller said.
Lots of mouths to feed
Within the Baker School District, the high school has a satellite kitchen, where three cooks prepare about 1,200 meals daily. Those meals are served at the middle school, the Baker Early Learning Center and Eagle Cap Innovative Middle/High School.
Miller said she and her staff have fine-tuned the operation based on experiences in the first few weeks of school.
One learning experience involved a breakfast casserole that was made from scratch and took a lot of time.
The experience gave Miller and her staff insight on what they can do for future breakfasts that aren’t as time consuming.
“I want to make it work for the staff, they’re boots on the ground,” she said. “I just want that feedback so I can make it so that we can basically meet those needs of our clientele which is our students. Ultimately, if they don’t like it, then we shouldn’t be cooking it.”
At Brooklyn Primary, Shute and the other cook prepare from 170 to 210 lunches daily for students. There are also two cooks at South Baker Intermediate, which has students in grades 4-6.
Miller said she hopes to hire more cooks soon.
“We’re gonna get there,” Shute said.
Future goals
Miller has a vision for the future of the district’s meal program.
Her five-year goal includes a bakery where all bread products can be made locally.
She is tailoring this goal based on the Bend School District, which has a central kitchen for testing recipes and a bakery.
“What I want to do is in-house breadmaking for all of our schools,” Miller said. “So that our sandwich bread with the bread slicer is all just pre-packaged, it’s less preservatives in the bread and because it’s made daily, you don’t have to worry about it not being fresh.”
Currently, the district receives frozen bread from Shamrock.
“It’s cost effective right at this moment until I can get my goals up and running,” Miller said.
She went to school in North Powder and remembers the meals there being “fantastic”.
“That’s why I’m trying to tailor our program after North Powder’s because they’re primarily all home-cooked meals,” Miller said. “Minnie Shoemaker is amazing out there, she is definitely my inspiration to a lot of this.”
Miller also has a goal to work with the FFA program to have a “raise our own meat” from raising to harvesting, so students learn and understand that process and then are rewarded by eating that product in the school.
“I’m also on the Oregon School Nutrition Association Board, so I’m trying to get a USDA-certified site here in Baker to service all of Eastern Oregon,” she said.
Miller has been working with the local cattlemen’s and cattlewomen’s associations who are interested in reviving the Beef to School program, with local beef being served in schools.
She also has a goal of having a USDA-certified greenhouse to raise vegetables for the schools, saying that might be their “baby step” into the meat program she wants to do.
“Anything we serve has to be USDA-certified to serve it to our kids,” Miller said.
The district’s no waste policy includes “no thank you” bins where students can put milk and pre-packaged fruits and vegetables that they don’t open.
Miller said students can visit the salad bar as many times as they want, as there is no restriction on fruits and vegetables.
“It’s take what you feel that you can eat but don’t be wasteful,” she said. “Just trying to teach them that conscientious thought process.”
She hopes to eventually have compost bins as well, so unfinished fruits and vegetables go there, as well as a milk bucket for milk from cartons that have been opened but not all consumed.
“Ultimately I would like to move to composting trays because what is one of our most precious resources? Water. So, I would like to save that and only utilize it to wash dishes,” Miller said.
