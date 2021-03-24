Gracie Hardy enjoyed living on the East Coast, and she liked the idea of working in a museum in Virginia.
Then the coronavirus pandemic happened.
She is working in a museum — but one back in her hometown of Baker City.
Hardy is museum assistant and public programs coordinator at the Baker Heritage Museum.
She’s not a stranger to this museum — she’s worked here as a summer intern during college breaks.
“When I interned here, I realized this place is really cool,” she said.
Hardy graduated from Baker High School in 2015, and that fall she traveled across the country to study at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She said she had wanted to move to the East Coast ever since she took a trip to Washington, D.C., organized by Bill Mitchell, her social studies teacher at Baker Middle School.
“It was that trip, that opportunity to go to the Smithsonian,” she said. “I came home and told my mom I want to live in D.C. I just never let it go.”
Hardy said most students at her university grew up in Virginia, and had more knowledge of the local history around the Revolutionary War, Civil War, and civil rights.
“I had a lot of catching up to do,” she said. “It was amazing to learn what I didn’t know. If you’re at these historic sites, you get so many more details than from history books.”
She graduated from the University of Mary Washington in 2019 with a degree in historic preservation and music, and a minor in museum studies. That summer she came home to work at the Eltrym Theater, where she’d worked during high school.
In July 2019 she left for a study abroad program in Paris, France. The next month she and her mom, Kelly Hardy, drove across the country from Baker City to Fredericksburg.
“I’ve done that trip many, many times,” Gracie said.
She begin her internship at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia, that same month.
“They have the capacity to do huge programs,” she said. “I gained experience there I couldn’t get anywhere else.”
That internship ended in December 2019. Although she’d hoped to be hired as an assistant, budget cuts eliminated all the assistant positions.
So she worked as a substitute teacher for a while, then got hired at a children’s museum in Richmond, Virginia.
“I worked there for one week and then COVID hit and we got shut down,” she said.
And, in her words, “COVID dragged on.”
“For the first time I couldn’t visit my family whenever I wanted,” she said.
Finally, in August 2020 she and her boyfriend, Paul King, came home to visit.
Her mom showed her the job opening at the Baker Heritage Museum.
And then she ran into Terry McQuisten, the Museum’s director, who also told her about the job opening.
“I said ‘Terry, I’m not moving back to Baker,’ ” Hardy said.
She and King returned to Richmond, and he encouraged her to at least apply for the museum job.
So she applied.
And she was offered the job.
She and King moved to Baker City in January 2021.
“The thing I like about Baker, that I didn’t find anywhere else, is the sense of community,” she said. “And I like going to the grocery store and seeing people I know.”
