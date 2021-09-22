The final morning of summer comes cloudless to the Baker Valley, the brown sedimentary slopes of the nearby Elkhorns seemingly etched against the dark blue background, and below, at Blatchford Farms, a mechanical ballet has begun.
This is not a typical ballet, to be sure.
In place of the soft soothing strains of an orchestra there is the atonal rumble of diesel trucks and the clatter of conveyor belts.
Instead of clean shoes sliding across polished wood there is a haze of dust and the crunch of leather boots and waist-high tires on gravel.
Yet the movements of the massive machines have about them a certain grace, a fluidity and a precision that suggest the thorough preparation that precedes all sorts of performances on all sorts of stages.
There is, however, no audience here.
The annual potato harvest at Blatchford Farms, in the heart of the valley about nine miles northwest of Baker City, happens without spectators.
Tuesday morning, Sept. 21, was the second day of a harvest that Jess Blatchford expects will take 12 or 13 days.
During that time his crew of about a dozen workers, some operating a harvester or windrower in the fields, some driving spud-laden trucks, some working in the massive dome-shaped storage cellars, will gather potatoes from 550 acres.
As soon as one truck backs into its assigned spot, Blatchford pushes a conveyor belt into place. The driver opens the back of the truck and a brown flood begins to tumble onto the belt, a constant hollow cacophony.
Each truck holds about 30,000 pounds of potatoes, Blatchford said.
And it takes just about three minutes to fill a truck out in the field.
Ideally, Blatchford said, the first truck of the day rolls in around 8 a.m. The crew usually finishes by around 6 p.m.
The conditions on this day, at the cusp of the transition between seasons, is pretty near perfect for bringing in the crop, Blatchford said.
Hardly a breath of wind.
The temperature dipped below freezing — this is one of the low spots in the valley and thus a cold one, since cold air, being relatively heavy, tends to pool in depressions — but it wasn’t chilly enough to make the newly dug potatoes susceptible to bruising, Blatchford said.
And with the afternoon temperature predicted to rise only into the low 70s, he said there’s little risk that the spuds’ interior temperature will get too warm. If the pulp temperature hits about 70, it can be difficult for the potatoes to cool off sufficiently as they pile up inside the cellar.
Every half hour or so Blatchford plucks a few spuds from the conveyor belt and pierces them with a handheld thermometer.
Around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the pulp temperature was running between 48 and 50, which he said is fine.
The ideal harvest conditions are particularly welcome, Blatchford said, following a growing season that was decidedly not ideal.
During the record-setting heatwave the last week of June, potatoes essentially went into dormancy, he said.
He expects yields will be down about 15% from usual.
