Oregon’s Government Ethics Commission is scheduled to determine Friday, June 11 whether Bill Harvey, chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners, violated state ethics laws last year.
The Ethics Commission was initially slated to review Harvey’s case April 30, but he had scheduling conflicts that day and the matter was rescheduled for the June 11 meeting.
Susan Myers, an investigator for the Ethics Commission, recommends the Commission make a preliminary finding that Harvey committed eight violations of ethics laws. Myers wrote in her report that she found a “preponderance of evidence” that Harvey, who was elected in 2014 and re-elected to a second four-year term in 2018, used his position to benefit himself, his son and his son’s business, and that the elder Harvey failed to disclose conflicts of interest as required by state law.
In a written response to the Commission, dated May 27, Harvey wrote that “the thought that I used my County Commission position to benefit myself is absurd. Who would ever want to work seven days a week, for two months away from my family, and ignore what was required of me at home as a father, grandfather and husband? As a salaried elected official, all of the extra hours and workload was done at no additional pay for myself.”
Harvey asks that the Ethics Commission give him a warning on one conflict of interest allegation, that he hired his son, William Shawn Harvey, to haul boat docks to the county’s Hewitt Park near Richland in August 2020.
Bill Harvey also proposes that the Commission warn him for discussing the possibility of hiring his son to do demolition work at the building the county bought in August 2020 and that now houses the Baker County Health Department.
The county did not hire William Harvey for that work, and Bill Harvey, who made the proposal, did not participate in the discussion.
Bill Harvey requests that the Ethics Commission dismiss all allegations that he received more money for mileage and meals during the spring and summer of 2020 than is authorized under the county’s travel policy.
The case started when Greg Baxter, Baker County district attorney, filed a complaint with the Ethics Commission on Sept. 16, 2020. The Ethics Commission voted 6-0 on Nov. 6, 2020, to assign an investigator to look into the allegations in Baxter’s letter.
Moving docks
Harvey concedes that he hired his son to help move the docks, and that the county paid William Harvey $1,710 for the work.
In his May written response to the Ethics Commission, Bill Harvey wrote that there was a three-day window to move the docks, and that he mentioned his plan to hire his son to fellow Commissioner Mark Bennett.
Harvey said Bennett told him the idea “sounds good to me.”
Bennett said in January 2021 that Harvey did mention, during a brief conversation at the County Courthouse, that he had found docks for sale and that he planned to have his son help him with move. Bennett told Myers, the Ethics Commission investigator, that he didn’t consider his statement an official approval of Harvey’s plan but rather a “conceptual” idea, one that would be decided by all three commissioners during a public meeting.
But Harvey contends that, given the limited time frame, he took Bennett’s statement as tacit approval.
“It is foolish to think that (Bennett) thought my request was conceptual and that the plan would come back to the County Commission considering there was only a three-day window of time,” Harvey wrote in his response to the Ethics Commission. “If Commissioner Bennett had said ‘no we need to review this,’ of course I would have not gone forward.”
Building work
In his written response to the Ethics Commission, Harvey concedes that he proposed hiring his son to help with demolition on the building at 2200 Fourth St. But the elder Harvey said that after the two other commissioners — Bennett and Bruce Nichols — tabled the matter, he withdrew his proposal. His son wasn’t hired to do any work on the building.
Reimbursements
Myers, after reviewing reimbursement forms for Harvey’s travel, mainly to the county’s Hewitt and Holcomb parks near Richland, concluded that Harvey submitted 32 mileage requests at a rate of 54.5 cents per mile. That’s the higher of the county’s two rates, and one paid only when no county vehicle is available. When an employee chooses to use a personal vehicle, even if a county vehicle is available, the mileage reimbursement rate is 35 cents per mile.
The 32 requests that Harvey submitted totaled $535.42 more than he would have received under the 35-cent rate, Myers wrote.
In his written response to the Ethics Commission, Harvey notes that none of the three available vehicles Myers mentions in her report is a pickup truck.
Harvey wrote that he used his personal work pickup, rather than one of the county vehicles, because he needed a pickup truck to haul various items.
an air compressor, wheelbarrow and other equipment he used both at the county parks and at Bishop Springs rest area along Highway 86 between Baker City and Richland.
Harvey disputes Myers’ finding that he violated the county’s mileage reimbursement policy. He also questions Myers’ contention that other county departments have pickup trucks available to loan to other departments.
“The report does not mention specifically what these departments are, if a truck was available on the dates in question and appears to be a general comment without merit,” Harvey wrote.
Myers also contends that Harvey violated state law by receiving 36 meal reimbursements while he was working at the county parks, because he had those meals as part of the regular duties of the parks director, a position he “chose to assume.”
Harvey, in his written response, disputes that characterization.
“It has been stated that I CHOSE to take the role of Parks Director. That is 100% false,” Harvey wrote. “I just happen to have the Parks Department under my supervision and have had it for over 6 years. ‘Chose’ is not the correct term but it was my RESPONSIBILITY in a very difficult time of COVID-19, Governor Brown mandates and staffing difficulties. While it may seem, I was acting as the park’s director, I was actually fulfilling my role as a full-time County Commission Chair first and foremast. It is what we as County Commissioners do! Anything it takes to get the job done for the citizens who elected us to represent them.”
