Kristen Anderson is combining some of her most favorite things at her new Baker City shop, Sunn Juice + Decor.

(Sunn is a Norwegian word meaning “healthy, wholesome and sound.” It is pronounced “soon.”)

She began work on her store in June 2021, and opened Oct. 20. The business is at 1917 Main St. in downtown Baker City.

Anderson brings a culinary background to her newest endeavor. She attended culinary school, has catered for 15 years, and taught culinary arts at Baker Technical Institute for the past four years.

Opening a place like Sunn, she said, has been an idea for a while.

“It’s always been a dream of mine,” she said.

Her interest in opening a juice bar comes from the year she lived in Miami.

“There were juice bars on every corner,” Anderson said.

Her store is divided into two distinct sections.

On the south side is a long counter and menu for various juices, smoothies, bowls and shots (as in, wheatgrass shots and ginger/turmeric shots).

She said her offerings are chosen for traits such as high antioxidants, super foods, and anti-inflammatory properties.

“I wanted to improve my own health too,” she said.

As she talked, Anderson clipped bright green blades of wheatgrass and added it to the juicer along with chunks of fresh pineapple and apple.

“I’ve felt really good since I’ve been here,” she said.

Anderson plans to add other items to the menu, such as breakfast and lunch bowls and “grab-and-go” items ready in the refrigerator.

The other half of the space fills the “decor” part of the shop’s name with items for “bath, body, bed and home.”

She’s stocked home goods such as sheets in three varieties — linen, Turkish cotton, and percale. Other offerings include robes, aprons, shirts, towels, and baby items.

She’s also carrying candles and soap handcrafted by Kate Johnson at Old Wingville Farm in Haines and featuring unique scents created just for Sunn.

“It’s been fun creating things with her,” Anderson said of Johnson.

Anderson said she spent many hours researching products to offer that are eco-friendly, fair trade, and created by small businesses.

“It’s all things I love,” she said. “These are things that make us feel good.”

Sunn is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Anderson will also feature artwork for the First Friday art walk, held on the first Friday of each month (the next one is Dec. 3).

For updates, check the shop’s Facebook page.

