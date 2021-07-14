The 2021 Wellness Event — which includes sports physicals — is happening July 27, 28 and 29.
This is by appointment only, a change that started in 2020.
The sessions are 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each night at St. Luke’s Clinic, 3950 17th St.
To make an appointment, call the Baker County Health Department at 541-523-8211.
Sports physicals are required for athletes entered grades 7, 9, and 11. However, this wellness event is open to all youth ages 12 to 21.
The appointments include time with primary care providers, mental health providers, and physical therapy. Immunizations will also be available.
Rather than rotating through stations, the providers will make rounds to each exam room — another change that came about in 2020.
“It worked so much better,” said LeAnne Bourne, office manager at the Baker County Health Department.
She said there will be incentive gifts awarded throughout the three days. Those attending can use a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three big prizes, and other smaller prizes will be given away as well.
Each person will also receive a bag full of goodies.
Bourne recommends that people fill out paperwork ahead of time and bring an insurance card to the appointment.
Forms are available at the health department, 2200 Fourth St., or online at https://www.bakercounty.org/health/regforms.html.
Youth younger than 18 need to have a parent present for registration.
During the school year, physicals are available through the health department’s school-based health center located at Baker High School.
