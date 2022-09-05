The Baker County Health Department wants to find out how many people are interested in receiving a newly approved COVID-19 booster vaccine so it can prepare staff and resources accordingly.
The same goes for seasonal flu shots.
The department posted a link to the seven-question survey on its Facebook page Wednesday morning, Aug. 31. The survey asks if an individual plans to get a flu shot, if they plan to receive the new bivalent COVID booster, and which brand of booster they prefer.
The US Food and Drug Administration on Aug. 31 authorized the use of a new bivalent vaccine — one that targets both the original strain of COVID and lineages of the omicron variant, specifically the BA.4 and BA.5 versions that are more infectious.
Results from the survey will help the health department figure out how many more vaccines it needs to order beyond the initial shipment, said Meghan Chancey, the department’s administrator. She encouraged people interested in vaccines to fill out the survey.
Results will also help the department be proactive with scheduling staff, she said.
“We’re trying to support our community as well as not overburden staff,” Chancey said.
She said Baker County will receive 300 doses of the Pfizer bivalent vaccine and 100 doses of the Moderna version — pending the state’s approval in the coming days — and will order more based on interest.
Filling out the survey will place respondents on a waiting list to receive the booster, and the department will then contact them to schedule an appointment.
Chancey said people can also call the health department at 541-523-8211 to get their names on the waiting list, to receive vaccine information, or schedule an appointment to receive a first dose of either Pfizer or Moderna.
According to the FDA, people 18 and older are eligible to receive the Moderna bivalent if at least two months have passed since their last COVID vaccine dose. Under the same two-month buffer, people 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer bivalent.
“As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants,” FDA commissioner Robert Califf said in a press release.
The Oregon Health Authority recorded 79 cases in Baker County in August. That number dropped by about 33% from case counts in July and June.
Vaccination rates also dropped during August, when 149 county residents got a dose, as compared to 249 doses administered in July.
More information about COVID and vaccinations is available on the Baker County Health Department’s website — bakercounty.org/health/health.html — and Facebook page.
