Jakariah Grove, 5, created a Valentine's Day card during a Hearts for Healthcare program on Friday, Feb. 10. The cards, created by students from kindergarten to grade 6, will be given to staff at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City on Feb. 14.
Cody Carroll, right, and Maiten Naficy used a variety of craft supplies to make special cards for staff at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Maiten Naficy, 8, made this card to send to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City during a Hearts for Healthcare program held Friday, Feb. 10, at South Baker Intermediate School.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Jakariah Grove, 5, created a Valentine's Day card during a Hearts for Healthcare program on Friday, Feb. 10. The cards, created by students from kindergarten to grade 6, will be given to staff at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City on Feb. 14.
Maiten Naficy didn’t draw a heart on her Valentine’s Day card.
Instead, the 8-year-old drew a big circle, colored it with blue marker, then meticulously added lines and dots to resemble a virus.
Her handwritten note read:
“Thank you helth care workers for taking care of us and getin rid of COVID!”
On Friday, Feb. 10, students from kindergarten age up to grade 6 were invited to make Valentine’s Day cards for healthcare workers, and meet staff from Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.
The program, in its second year, was called Hearts for Healthcare.
“Hopefully if you have to come to the hospital, it won’t be so scary,” Alicia Wolfe, Saint Alphonsus chaplain and mission leader, told the children after introducing the hospital staff.
The children gathered around a table full of colorful cards, pre-cut hearts, markers and crayons to create Valentine’s, which will be added to gift bags and distributed to staff at the hospital on Feb. 14.
Ayla Niday, 9, carefully wrote her special message: “Thank you for helping people and being there when people need you the most.”
As an extra treat, the children had a visit from Clancy, a trained therapy dog owned by Casey Townsend.
“Clancy and I come and visit once in awhile,” Townsend said. “We say hi to the employees and make rounds to patient rooms to hopefully bring smiles and joy to their lives.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.