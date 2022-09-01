West Nile virus is sticking around in Baker County mosquitoes, but there’s no evidence the bugs have spread the disease to people.
Three batches of mosquitoes trapped recently in Keating Valley, about 15 miles east of Baker City, tested positive for the virus.
That brings the summer’s total of infected mosquito “pools” to 18, said Matt Hutchinson, manager of the Baker Valley Vector Control District.
The mosquitoes, which were tested at a lab at Oregon State University, were caught Aug. 24 in two traps maintained by the U.S. Forest Service, and one by the vector control district, which is responsible for controlling mosquitoes in a 200,000-acre area that includes most of Baker, Keating and Bowen valleys.
Test results take about a week.
Detecting the virus in mosquitoes throughout the summer and into early September is typical for Baker County, Hutchinson said.
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Baker County every year for the past decade except 2020 and 2018, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
But what isn’t typical is excessive heat that has dominated much of August and is forecast to continue at least through Labor Day.
Mosquitoes progress through their growth cycles faster when temperatures warm the water where the eggs hatch, Hutchinson said.
The lingering heat could allow mosquito populations to hold on later than usual.
Hutchinson said the number of mosquitoes appearing in traps — along with positive tests for West Nile — usually drops with fall temperatures.
”When we start getting low temperatures at night or when we get a good stretch of cooler weather, that usually starts to shut things down, but sometimes when it stays hot for a while those numbers will drag on a little bit,” he said.
The good news, Hutchinson said, is that the Keating Valley mosquitoes are now under control, at least temporarily.
Hutchinson said the district conducted an aerial spraying in the Keating Valley area the evening of Aug. 29. Hutchinson deploys treatments once mosquito numbers reach a certain threshold.
The application kept the bugs at bay, based on results from a trap on Aug. 30.
During an aerial spray, a plane drops adulticide, a pesticide used to treat adult mosquitoes, over large breeding sites of standing water. The vector control district, which is funded by a pair of property tax levies, also uses trucks to “fog” breeding sites.
“The trap results are reflecting that we did really well with that (Aug. 29) application,” Hutchinson said. “The traps were really low out in that area this week, so that’s good news.”
And despite the continuing heat, Hutchinson said he’s already started to see a drop in the number of mosquitoes in Baker County traps, which usually coincides with a change in type of mosquito as well.
Culex tarsalis mosquitoes are the most likely vectors for West Nile, Hutchinson said, as opposed to the floodwater mosquitoes more prevalent in spring and early summer, and when the weather cools off in the fall.
Hutchinson said he’s sent roughly double the amount of mosquito pools to the OSU lab this summer as compared to last summer, but this year’s positive case count still hasn’t eclipsed last year’s. Last year, 19 pools of mosquitoes, along with one horse and one human, tested positive for West Nile virus in Baker County, while 18 pools of mosquitoes and one horse have tested positive in 2022.
Most people who contract the virus don’t show any symptoms. About one in five people infected develop a fever and flu-like symptoms, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hutchinson advises people who plan on enjoying the Labor Day weekend outside to take precautions against mosquito bites by wearing long pants and sleeves and applying bug repellents containing DEET, oil of lemon or eucalyptus, or Picardin.
Other steps people can take to limit the spread of West Nile virus include reducing areas of standing water and making sure screen doors are repaired and fit tightly.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.