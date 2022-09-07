It’s never been quite so hot, quite so late in the year, in Baker City.
The temperature topped out at 99 degrees at the Baker City Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
That broke the previous record high for the date of 94, set in 1944 and tied in 2018.
Tuesday also marked the latest in the year the temperature has reached 99 at the airport, where records date to 1943.
Only four September days have been hotter, and all happened earlier in the month than the 6th.
September 2017 claims two of those days.
The all-time September record is 102, set on Sept. 2, 2017. The next day, Sept. 3, 2017, the high was 101.
The two other triple-digit September days were in 1998 — 100 on Sept. 4, and 101 on Sept. 3.
Prior to Tuesday, the temperature had hit 99 at the airport on three other September days — Sept. 4, 2020, Sept. 1, 1998, and Sept. 2, 1950.
The National Weather Service was predicting a high of 98 on Wednesday, Sept. 7, which would set another daily record.
That could be the last of the severe heat, as a cold front was forecast to sweep through Wednesday evening, causing the high temperature to plunge by 15 to 20 degrees on Thursday.
As a sort of encore, Tuesday featured a heat burst after dark, a relatively rare phenomenon that resulted in a rapid rise in temperatures at a time when the air is typically cooling.
The heat burst was caused by a small convective cell. Because the air was so dry near the ground, most of the rain from the cell evaporated before it reached the ground. The evaporation process initially caused the air to cool, making it more dense and causing downdraft winds.
But as the air descended it heated, through compression, causing the surface temperature to rise. The temperature at the airport jumped by 13 degrees in 45 minutes — from 73 at 7:55 p.m. to 86 at 8:40 p.m. A thermometer in west Baker City showed 91 degrees at 8:40 p.m.
