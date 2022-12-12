Rock slide 2.jpg

A contractor worker was killed in a rockslide along the Hells Canyon Dam road north of Oxbow on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

 Bryan Karolski/Contributed Photo

The road between Oxbow and Hells Canyon Dam remained closed on Monday, Dec. 12 after a contractor working for Idaho Power Company was killed in a rock slide on Saturday.

The contractor was working on a rock cliff on the east side of the road, which is on the Idaho side of the canyon.

