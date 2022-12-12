The road between Oxbow and Hells Canyon Dam remained closed on Monday, Dec. 12 after a contractor working for Idaho Power Company was killed in a rock slide on Saturday.
The contractor was working on a rock cliff on the east side of the road, which is on the Idaho side of the canyon.
The victim’s name was not released.
There were no other injuries, according to an email from Maria Willacy, a corporate communications specialist for Idaho Power.
“We want to express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the person who was lost and to all who have been affected by this incident,” said Bryan Brandel, safety director for Idaho Power, which owns and operates Hells Canyon Dam and maintains the paved road that leads to it. “We care deeply about the safety of all our contractors and employees. We are still working closely with the teams involved and local authorities to understand the facts of the situation.”
Bryan Karolski of Baker City was in Hells Canyon to fish for steelhead below Hells Canyon Dam on Saturday morning.
Karolski said he drove through the work zone, on the way to the dam, just before dawn.
“It was raining really hard,” he said. “Really, really bad conditions.”
Karolski, who said he has worked in construction and regularly hiked in Hells Canyon for more than 20 years and seen slides during rainy weather, said he thought at the time that the situation seemed dangerous, and that he hoped there wouldn’t be an accident.
Karolski said he and his cousins had been fishing for about two hours, on the Idaho side of the river, when a police vehicle showed up on the Oregon side. An officer with a loudspeaker announced that there had been a slide and that everyone needed to evacuate.
Karolski said he talked with Warren Thompson, a deputy with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office whom he knows well.
Karolski said Thompson told him that one worker had been killed and that rocks were still falling in the area.
“He was really concerned about making sure everyone in the area was safe,” Karolski said of Thompson. “Baker County did a great job in my opinion.”
Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash said Thompson was on duty in the area throughout Saturday to assist Adams County, which was the primary agency handling the accident.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.