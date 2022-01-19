Vera Grove expected to see an increase in people seeking help at the Rachel Pregnancy Center as the pandemic continued to affect everyday life.
It didn’t happen.
“It has affected our traffic — it’s way down,” she said.
Grove is the director of the Rachel Center in Baker City, which offers support for those experiencing an unplanned pregnancy and help for families in need.
The center’s mission is “to offer hope, help and healing through the love of Christ to hurting women and men in difficult situations.”
Grove attributes the decrease in clients to expanded government benefits over the last year or so.
Those are ending, though, and she expects to see more visitors to the center in the coming months.
“We think we’ll see an increase in people with needs,” she said.
The Center, at 2192 Court St., is open Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
Resources for pregnancy help including tests, a referral for a free ultrasound pregnancy options, adoption referrals and maternity clothes.
For parents, the center provides “encouragement and counseling,” baby clothes up to size 3, baby furniture, diapers and formula, and referrals for other assistance.
Classes are offered too, on topics including prenatal, infant care, relationships, money management and more.
Grove said a program called “Earn While You Learn” allows participants to earn Baby Bucks, which can be redeemed in a special area of the center.
Those who are unable to attend in person can still access the center’s offerings with educational lessons by email and Zoom meetings.
The Rachel Center is a nonprofit organization, and depends on local donations and grants.
“Everything is donated,” Grove said.
In addition to donated items, she said monetary donations help buy diapers, formula, and other items.
This weekend, the center is observing “Sanctity of Human Life Sunday” on Jan. 23. Grove said bulletin inserts are provided to local churches with information about the center, and the help it provides.
The Sunday observation dates to 1984, when President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation designating Jan. 22 as the first National Sanctity of Human Life Day.
“It’s a reminder of life, and that life is important to God,” Grove said.
Center needs
Grove said the center has limited storage, but is accepting maternity and winter clothes. Baby furniture is welcome, but call ahead first.
Other needed items include diapers, wipes, and toiletries such as shampoo, body wash and toothpaste.
“Prior to COVID we gave out quite a bit of that stuff,” Grove said of the personal care items.
Monetary donations can be mailed to PO Box 1086, Baker City, OR 97814.
Also, the center’s annual Baby Bottle Fundraiser will again run from Mother’s Day to Father’s Day.
For more information, call the center, 541-523-5357, check the Facebook page, or email Grove at rpc.director1@gmail.com.
