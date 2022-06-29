Hi, readers. My name is Clayton Franke, and if you continue to read the Herald over the next 10 weeks, you’ll probably see my byline. So, here’s a little bit about me.
I graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in journalism this year, and on June 27 I started a 10-week internship at the Baker City Herald through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. It’s my first experience working as a full-time reporter. In Eugene, I worked on the sports desk at the student newspaper, The Daily Emerald, and as a writer for a student magazine and most recently as an intern for Eugene Weekly.
Despite a pandemic-ridden college experience, I’m satisfied.
I grew up in Missoula, Montana, a college town, but despite an affinity for my home state, I moved to Eugene in search of higher education.
As it turns out, Baker City lies roughly halfway, as the crow flies, between those two towns. It’s a comforting coincidence — along with the sights of snow-capped peaks, ponderosa pines and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities similar to my home state — that’s provided peace of mind as I settle into my new home.
And settling in has taken less time than expected, I’ll admit. I didn’t choose to come specifically to Baker, but I was sent here by the internship program, deployed on a reporting mission to what some in Eugene view as the far reaches of Oregon, to what might seem like Mars to those west of the Cascades. Making this voyage seemed daunting at first.
But it seems promising — after all, when I step out of the Herald’s office onto Washington Avenue, there are snow-capped peaks on my left and a brewery on my right.
And the initial unfamiliarity is also what intrigues me about Baker City. I’m ready to explore a totally foreign town, and my new summer job caters to exactly that — each story is an opportunity to meet a new person or see a new sight, something unique. While there’s only so many stories to go around in 10 weeks, I’m looking forward to getting to know all of you.
And I hope, after reading this, that when you do see my byline in the Herald, you won’t turn the page.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.