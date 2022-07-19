A Hereford woman died in a four-wheeler accident west of Dooley Mountain Summit late last week.

Kathleen Marie “Kate” Sullivan, 66, was killed when her four-wheeler rolled in the Bald Mountain area, about two miles west of the summit on Highway 245, said Ashley McClay, public information officer for the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

