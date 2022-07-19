A Hereford woman died in a four-wheeler accident west of Dooley Mountain Summit late last week.
Kathleen Marie “Kate” Sullivan, 66, was killed when her four-wheeler rolled in the Bald Mountain area, about two miles west of the summit on Highway 245, said Ashley McClay, public information officer for the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
Members of the county’s search and rescue team found Sullivan’s body about 10:43 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, McClay said.
Her dog, who had accompanied her on a ride to set out salt blocks for cattle, had stayed with Sullivan, and was not injured, McClay said.
The search started about 6:15 a.m. on Saturday after Sullivan’s relatives reported that they hadn’t been able to find her after search earlier that morning and on Friday night, July 15, McClay said.
Sullivan was supposed to meet family for an event in Baker City Friday evening, but she didn’t arrive.
No one had talked with Sullivan since Thursday, July 14, when she planned to distribute salt blocks in the Bald Mountain area, McClay said.
After family and friends were unable to find Sullivan Friday night or early Saturday, they called the Sheriff’s Office at 4:17 a.m. on Saturday, McClay said.
Sheriff Travis Ash activated the search and rescue team at 5:11 a.m. A dozen searchers, including Ash, went out with 15 to 20 relatives and friends of Sullivan, to resume the search.
McClay said Sullivan had been riding cross-country when the four-wheeler rolled. It appeared she had died on Thursday, July 14.
“It was not the outcome that we hoped for,” McClay said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.