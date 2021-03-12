Oregon’s two U.S. senators have endorsed a proposal to move some exhibits and staff from the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center to the Baker Heritage Museum while the Interpretive Center is closed for more than two years, starting next winter, for renovations.
Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley wrote a letter this week to Barry Bushue, Oregon/Washington director for the Bureau of Land Management, the federal agency that operates the Interpretive Center, on Flagstaff Hill about 5 miles east of Baker City.
Larisa Bogardus, the Center’s acting director, announced in late January that the building, one of Baker County’s major tourism draws since it opened on May 23, 1992, would be closed, likely in January or February 2022, and remain closed for about 2 1/2 years so workers can renovate the building to make it more energy efficient.
The project, which will cost at least $3 million, includes replacing the Center’s roof, siding, insulation and heating and air-conditioning systems.
Bogardus said the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center (NHOTIC) is the least-efficient building in the BLM’s inventory, with a monthly electricity bill averaging about $10,000.
Bogardus also said that BLM officials were working on plans to have a temporary “Oregon Trail Experience,” while the Center is closed, and that the temporary site would “absolutely be in Baker City.”
In their letter to Bushue, Oregon’s senators wrote that the plan “would provide for co-locating (Center) exhibits and staff with the Baker Heritage Museum in Baker City.”
The county-owned Heritage Museum is at 2480 Grove St., just east of Geiser-Pollman Park. The museum is in the brick building that formerly housed the Baker City natatorium.
“The staff from both the Museum and the (Center) will collaborate to curate a unique experience, including potentially expanding events and activities to a city park across the street,” Wyden and Merkley wrote in their letter.
Bogardus said she couldn’t talk about any details, but she confirmed that BLM and Baker County officials have been meeting to discuss the proposal.
Bill Harvey, Baker County Commission chairman, emphasized on Friday that although county and BLM officials are “working on” an agreement, none has been reached.
Harvey said he believes the proposal could be beneficial to both parties and to the county’s tourism economy, for which the Interpretive Center is an integral part.
The senators wrote that although they “fully support” the renovations designed to conserve energy at the Interpretive Center, “there is a powerful economic argument to maintaining a solid NHOTIC presence during the facility renovation.”
The Center has attracted a yearly average of almost 44,000 visitors since 2008, and the senators, in their letter, note that “in 2019, tourism visitors spent $48.4 million in Baker County.”
“We recognize and appreciate the spirit of collaboration and partnership the Vale District BLM staff have brought to working with the community and with the Baker County Heritage Museum,” the senators wrote. “We urge you to support this innovative solution that allows the much beloved interpretive center to maintain a presence and support the local community.”
