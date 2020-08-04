A Baker City woman who was hiking with friends and found herself stranded on steep, rocky terrain above Hoffer Lakes in the Elkhorn Mountains was brought to safety by a search and rescue rope team Saturday evening.
Zoey Morrow, 18, had been hiking in the area of Lees Chute, near Anthony Lakes, with Terra Byrne, 36, and Nathan Van Bickle, 36, addresses unavailable, when she was unable to continue her steep, rocky downhill return from the day’s hike.
The three began their trip about 10 a.m. Byrne and Van Bickle called the Baker County Dispatch Center for help at about 3 p.m. when Morrow was unable to continue the downhill return because of the difficult terrain, said Ashley McClay, Baker County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
The Baker County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team drove to the Anthony Lakes area with members of the specialized ropes team.
Byrne and Van Bickle were not stranded and were waiting for the rescue team’s arrival on the mountainside.
A search and rescue team member was lowered down to Morrow’s location and the team used ropes to lower her from a ledge to other team members below. The technical rope rescue was completed about 6:15 p.m. All three hikers were in good condition and were able to walk out on their own, McClay said.
Ten Search and Rescue Team volunteers, three Sheriff’s Department employees and a Forest Service law enforcement officer participated in the rescue. They were back in quarters at about 9 p.m., McClay said.
The Sheriff’s Department reminds people to be prepared when enjoying the recreational opportunities Baker County has to offer.
Sheriff Travis Ash offered this advice in a press release: “When planning to be outdoors, we encourage you to be prepared. Bring additional food and water supplies, along with extra clothing. Don’t hike alone, and always tell someone your location and what time you plan to return.”
