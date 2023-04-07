James Depee passed away more than two years ago but, with no known family members, he didn’t have a funeral service.
Until now.
“His ashes were sitting on the shelf at Gray’s West,” said Rick Gloria, veterans service officer for Baker County. “I want to give this veteran a proper burial.”
The county veterans office receives money from the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs for outreach to veterans, and these funds allowed Gloria to pay for the cremation costs, a funeral, and setting a grave marker. Gloria invites anyone who knew Depee, or who wants to honor a veteran, to attend his funeral service on Wednesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. in the veterans section of Mount Hope Cemetery.
The ceremony will include military honors by the U.S. Air Force. Nathan Neff will officiate.
“The most important thing is giving James a proper burial,” Gloria said. “It’s the right thing to do.”
For anyone who would like to donate in Depee’s honor, Gloria suggests a veterans organization.
The veteran
James Oren Depee was born Aug. 31, 1934, and died Jan. 23, 2021. He served in the United States Air Force from Sept. 17, 1952 to Sept. 16, 1956, and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
Gloria met Depee through his role in the veterans office, where he helps veterans file claims for benefits.
“The last year before he passed away, he came to my office twice a week,” Gloria said.
Unclaimed ashes
Troy and Windy Hanson own Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, where Depee’s ashes have been stored for more than two years.
When a person dies with no known next of kin, Troy said they are required to wait 10 days to see if family claims the body.
After that, the remains are cremated and become the property of the funeral home.
These unclaimed urns are stored and the person’s identity kept on file along with possible contacts.
“Every once in a while we call and try to reach out,” Troy said. “But sometimes we’re holding them for 10, 15, 20 years.”
Funeral homes are allowed to scatter these unclaimed ashes. In that case, Troy said they keep a record of the location in case family members ever inquire.
Sometimes, in the case of a veteran’s ashes, volunteer groups will transport the urn to Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
For Depee’s funeral notice, Windy said she worded it to encourage community members to attend.
“I know he has friends, just not family,” she said.
Pending legislation
The Oregon state legislation is now considering House Bill 2147, which would direct every county to designate a person to ensure the interment of unclaimed remains of a veteran or survivor of a veteran.
Read more about the bill at olis.oregonlegislature.gov.
