A chilly morning didn’t deter a few dozen volunteers from gathering at Mount Hope Cemetery to pay tribute to veterans buried there.
With the temperature around 18 and a brisk south wind propelling snowflakes on Saturday, Dec. 17, they placed wreaths, each with a red ribbon, on headstones in the veterans section and on veterans’ gravestones elsewhere in Mount Hope.
It was the first time Baker City has participated in the nationwide Wreaths Across America tribute.
The Lone Pine Tree chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution coordinated the local event.
Betty Milliman, regent for the chapter, gave a short address, recognizing veterans for their sacrifices on behalf of America and freedom, before volunteers began placing wreaths in the snow-covered cemetery.
Milliman thanked Charles Risley III, a Korean War veteran from Baker City who paid for all of the 400 wreaths.
The wreaths are made in Maine, and cost $15 each. A total of 513 were sponsored for Mount Hope Cemetery.
With more than enough wreaths for each grave in the veterans section, Milliman encouraged volunteers to place wreaths on other veterans’ graves in Mount Hope, or to save one to give to a living veteran. Wreaths were also delivered to veterans at Meadowbrook and Settler's Park assisted living facilities.
“It looks so beautiful,” Milliman said of the cemetery on Monday, Dec. 19. “I’m so proud of everybody who had a hand in it.”
As each wreath was placed, volunteers said the veteran’s name out loud. Some graves have flat headstones, which took a bit of snow removal to find.
“I was so impressed with how people searched for those headstones,” Milliman said.
Wreaths Across America started in 1992. In 2020, nearly 1.8 million wreaths were placed at more than 2,500 cemeteries, according to information from Wreaths Across America.
Wreath sponsorship for 2023 has started, and any donation made by Jan. 15 will be matched — two wreaths for the price of one. To donate a wreath for Mount Hope through the DAR, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/OR0070P.
(In that website, be aware of O’s and zeros. The first is an “O” — the rest are zeros.)
Wreaths can also be sponsored for other cemeteries. For more information, call Milliman at 541-523-5752.
