Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker and St. Luke’s Eastern Oregon Medical Clinic in Baker City both canceled their face mask mandates on Wednesday, April 12.
“A decline in community COVID-19 transmission rates, coupled with the end of the influenza season, has led Saint Alphonsus Health System to modify the masking requirements across its two-state healthcare system,” according to a press release from Mark Snider, the media, public relations and digital strategy coordinator for the Saint Alphonsus Health System.
The press release stated that, effective Wednesday, “masking is optional at Saint Alphonsus hospitals and clinics in public hallways and spaces as well as in inpatient hallways and nursing stations. Masks are still required in certain patient rooms and areas, including medical oncology and infusion clinics. Colleagues will wear masks if requested by patients or visitors and around patients with certain infectious diseases. COVID-19 self-screening policies remain in effect at all Saint Alphonsus facilities in both states and people who wish to wear masks may continue to do so. Healthcare workers will still wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), appropriate for the care they are providing.”
Snider said Saint Alphonsus will “continue to assess community transmission levels and make adjustments to the masking guidelines as necessary.”
Christine Myron, public relations manager for St. Luke’s, wrote in an email to the Baker City Herald that the decision to end the mask mandate on Wednesday “involved careful consideration and review of many factors including the latest data on COVID-19 and other respiratory virus transmission in our communities.”
“Patients will still see masks in some settings as part of routine infection prevention standards, such as operating rooms,” Myron wrote. “In addition to the use in specific situations and locations, masks will remain optional and made readily available for patients, visitors, staff and providers in all locations across the health system. Patients may request their direct care teams continue to wear masks if it makes them feel more comfortable.
“Masks have been, and continue to be, an effective tool for preventing the spread of infections by respiratory route,” Myron wrote. “We will continue to closely monitor viral respiratory disease activity in our community and may consider resuming universal masking and other COVID-19 protocols if deemed necessary in the future.”
Oregon ended its statewide mask requirement for health care facilities on April 3.
Many hospitals in the region, including Grande Ronde in La Grande, and other facilities, including New Directions Northwest in Baker City, canceled their mask mandates on April 3.
Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke’s continued their mask requirements.
Snider said Saint Alphonsus was monitoring trends in all COVID-19 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although the CDC community level in Baker County is low, the community transmission rating was moderate on April 3. That rating has since dropped to low.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.