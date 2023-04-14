Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker and St. Luke’s Eastern Oregon Medical Clinic in Baker City both canceled their face mask mandates on Wednesday, April 12.

“A decline in community COVID-19 transmission rates, coupled with the end of the influenza season, has led Saint Alphonsus Health System to modify the masking requirements across its two-state healthcare system,” according to a press release from Mark Snider, the media, public relations and digital strategy coordinator for the Saint Alphonsus Health System.

