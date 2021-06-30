An already sizzling June in Baker City etched itself even deeper into the temperature record books on the month’s penultimate day.
The temperature crested at 103 degrees on Tuesday, June 29 at the Baker City Airport.
That’s the hottest temperature ever recorded during the month at the airport, where records date to 1943.
The previous record was 102 degrees, on June 17, 1961.
Tuesday was the second straight triple-digit day at the airport, following the 100-degree high on Monday, June 28.
Both temperatures set new daily records.
Despite breaking multiple records, Baker County has fared comparatively well during this unprecedented Northwest heat wave.
The temperature topped out at 117 degrees on Tuesday at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton, and Hermiston recorded a high of 118.
The hottest temperature on record at the Baker City Airport is 109, on Aug. 10, 2018. A three-day stretch that month remains the apex of heat waves here. The highs from Aug. 8-10 were 103, 108 and 109.
