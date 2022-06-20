Ma’Lena Wirth wasn’t sure what to talk about when Gretchen Stadler asked her to “share her story.”
“My initial thought was to share my culture,” said Wirth, who is Latina. “I said ‘where do you want me to start?’”
Stadler’s request to Wirth was to be a “book” for a Human Library event in Baker City.
The Human Library was founded more than 20 years ago in Copenhagen, Denmark. Now an international program, its motto is “unjudge someone.”
The format mimics a library, but with real people as the books, which readers can “borrow” to learn more about a topic through conversation.
Human books are volunteers who have unique experiences with prejudice, stigma, or stereotypes.
The Baker City event took place April 9.
But work began much earlier when, in 2021, Gretchen Stadler and Perry Stokes decided to organize a local Human Library.
Stadler helped establish Neighbors of Baker, which is a story sharing project for Baker County. Stories from local residents are then published on the website neighborsofbaker.org.
Stokes is the director of the Baker County Library District.
Recruiting books
A library in all forms requires books.
The April 9 event had five human books who, over the course of three hours, had 30-minute conversations with readers.
Wirth said pre-event training with Human Library helped her develop the story she wanted to share.
She was asked if she’d ever experienced racism. Her answer was yes — but it came from people of her own race.
She had a story — one that most people didn’t know.
“People know me, but they don’t know of me,” she said.
And that, she discovered, is the power of the Human Library — it is a chance to truly learn a person’s story.
“I think it’s fascinating to learn of people,” she said. “We assume so much of each other but we don’t know where we come from.”
Andy Micka also volunteered to be a book. He’d previously shared his story of addiction through Neighbors of Baker.
“I’ve been talking about my story a lot,” he said.
The story he shared was about the long-term recovery from addiction, and he said he appreciated the interaction with the readers.
“I think it went really well,” he said. “It was interesting to see people’s perspectives on how they interact with people who struggle with addiction.”
He said he’d like to participate in another Human Library event.
“I enjoyed it, and I think it’s important,” he said. “We all have those preset judgments.”
Alex Castillo didn’t hesitate to say yes when Stadler asked him to be a book.
“I liked the whole idea,” he said.
Castillo shared his story about illness and long-term disability.
“I talked about my ego and my health and how my ego prevented me from seeing that I was sick,” he said. “I was stubborn.”
He said he enjoyed being a book for the Human Library.
“I feel like I connected with every individual I talked to,” he said. “People really do understand. They were really interested in what I was talking about.”
He looks forward to participating again.
“I’m so glad I was involved,” he said. “A lot of stories are pretty private, but this is a good way for people to know who I am — relate to a few simple human stories.”
From a reader
Peter Fargo signed up to be a reader, and he said having a conversation was a big draw of the Human Library.
“After having spent so much time away from each other during the pandemic, the chance to be face-to-face with someone in a safe space was exciting,” he said.
In the 30-minute conversation, he said he never ran out of topics.
“It’s rare to take the time to get to know someone we don’t already know,” he said. “To turn those pages and pull back the layers. It was really special.”
The Human Library, he said, offers a chance to find the “common denominator of human experience.”
“When people are willing to listen with an open mind and heart — the Human Library gave us the opportunity to do that,” he said.
Stokes, in addition to helping organize the event, participated as a reader to learn about addiction.
“I was curious,” he said. “I’ve read some books about addiction, but it’s a world I’m completely unfamiliar with — how people fall into that world, and get out of it.”
He said he’d participate again, and is already fielding calls from libraries and organizations around the country seeking advice on how to host a Human Library.
Future events?
Stadler said she appreciated the dedication of the Human Library books,who completed training and volunteered their time for the event.
“It was time and energy on their part — they were invested in it,” she said.
Books and readers completed evaluation forms, which are a requirement for the Human Library organization. Communities who want to host an event must apply every time, and Stadler hopes to bring another one to Baker City.
“There’s definitely interest,” she said. “Human Library is a dialogue — the focus is on the conversation and interaction. You have a chance to hear the story and see what you have it common. I think it helps us feel more connected as people.”
