Taylor Gyllenberg did all the hard work and someone who never got bloody hands or a sore back took it all away.
Gyllenberg pulled the trigger.
She helped haul the heavy carcass.
She wielded the skinning knife.
And she boiled and bleached the skull from the trophy bull elk, the first she ever killed.
That skull, and the antlers attached to it, were supposed to decorate Gyllenberg’s home.
Now it’s all gone.
“I don’t see how someone could take something that they didn’t work on themselves,” Gyllenberg, 18, of Baker City, said on Friday, Nov. 18. “It was a nice bull — my first one.”
Gyllenberg, who earned her high school diploma this summer, killed the bull in the Sumpter unit on Oct. 27.
“It was a fun hunt,” she said.
And although the toil that follows a well-aimed rifle shot wasn’t necessarily as thrilling as that moment when the bull went down, Gyllenberg said the effort was part of the experience for her and the friends and family who helped her.
“We butchered it ourselves, cleaned the skull, boiled and bleached and pressure washed it,” she said. “A lot of people helped me, and everyone had a lot of fun. At least we still have the meat.”
Gyllenberg said she and her boyfriend had been preparing what’s known as a European or skull mount of the bull at his home at 810 D St. in Baker City.
(A European mount includes the bare skull, without the hide, and the antlers.)
On Friday morning they planned to boil the skull one final time.
Then she got a text from her boyfriend. He was asking if she had taken the skull and antlers.
“I thought he was kidding,” Gyllenberg said.
She hadn’t taken the trophy.
But it was gone.
Sometime between about 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, and 6 a.m. the next day, someone stole the skull and antlers from the property. The trophy was outside, behind a fence. No one was home during the night, Gyllenberg said.
Because the antlers aren’t visible from the street at night, she suspects the thief or thieves saw the trophy during the day and returned under cover of night.
Although the loss of the trophy is disappointing, Gyllenberg said she’s especially bothered that whoever is responsible took the item that has sentimental value while leaving other things that have more obvious monetary value.
That includes the power washer she had used to prepare the skull, as well as bird-hunting decoys and other items.
“It’s kind of sick,” she said. “It makes you wonder if (the trophy) was taken to hurt the person who owned it. You can buy another pressure washer.”
Gyllenberg said she’s not optimistic that she’ll ever recover the skull and antlers.
But she said anyone who has information about the theft can call her at 541-519-2702.
“We still have the memories of the hunt, but we don’t have the trophy,” she said. “I just think it’s sickening to know that someone could ever take something they didn’t even work to get.”
