Naomi Gagnon, who is 2½ years old, wasn't sure where to start when the siren marked the beginning of the annual Easter egg hunt in Geiser-Pollman Park on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The event is organized by the Baker City Rotary Club.
Suzannah Miles, left, and Katie Bixler work together in the three-legged race during the All Kids Rodeo on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The Baker County Shrine Club puts on this annual event right after the Easter egg hunt.
Sage Waggoner, 10 months old, sits among collected eggs during Baker City Rotary Club's annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Milo Spaulding, 21 months old, scans the egg-scattered grass during the annual Easter egg hunt organized by the Baker City Rotary Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in Geiser-Pollman Park.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Evelyn Livingston, 2, grins at her mom, Ami, in the middle of the annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The Baker City Rotary Club organized the event.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Abel Bain, 6, gallops a stick horse around park benches during the All Kids Rodeo organized by the Baker County Shrine Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Rachel Fargo uses all her might to pull Hazel Crowell in the cowhide race during the Baker County Shrine Club's All Kids Rodeo on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in Geiser-Pollman Park.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Justin Allen, right, teaches Charlie Fertello, 6, how to rope a straw bale cow during the All Kids Rodeo on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Sisters Hailey Duke, left, and McKayla Duke race their stick horses during an event at the All Kids Rodeo on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The Baker County Shrine Club organizes this annual event.
Kids of all ages flocked to Geiser-Pollman Park on Saturday, April 8, to gather prize-filled plastic eggs on a mild April morning — a stark contrast to the 2022 hunt in several inches of snow.
The hunt, as usual, lasted mere minutes as children quickly collected the eggs, which were scattered around the park by the Baker City Rotary Club.
After all the eggs were open, and a visit with the Easter Bunny (although some kids avoided the life-size rabbit), many of the youngsters walked to the other side of the park for the annual All Kids Rodeo organized by the Baker County Shrine Club.
Once registered, with a participant number pinned on the back of each shirt, the kids rushed from station to station for stick horse races, sack races, lessons in roping, a cowhide race and popping balloons for cash prizes.
And after working up an appetite, the kids were treated to a free lunch, courtesy of the Shrine Club.
