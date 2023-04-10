Kids of all ages flocked to Geiser-Pollman Park on Saturday, April 8, to gather prize-filled plastic eggs on a mild April morning — a stark contrast to the 2022 hunt in several inches of snow.

The hunt, as usual, lasted mere minutes as children quickly collected the eggs, which were scattered around the park by the Baker City Rotary Club.

